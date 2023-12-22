HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

CARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

