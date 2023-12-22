Head-To-Head Comparison: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -560.89% -48.58% -38.90% SES AI N/A -15.60% -13.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 SES AI 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amprius Technologies and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 214.17%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 184.04%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than SES AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 74.97 -$17.33 million ($0.39) -9.59 SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.16) -12.47

Amprius Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amprius Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.66, suggesting that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats SES AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

