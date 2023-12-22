Head to Head Contrast: Osisko Mining (OBNNF) and The Competition

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Osisko Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Mining N/A -$4.49 million N/A Osisko Mining Competitors $2.54 billion -$34.88 million 12.32

Osisko Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Osisko Mining. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Mining N/A -1.63% -1.26% Osisko Mining Competitors -29.92% -4.57% -0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Osisko Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Mining Competitors 828 3227 4021 102 2.42

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 239.13%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osisko Mining competitors beat Osisko Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

