HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLFFF. UBS Group initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

