Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 15.2% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $601,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Microsoft stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

