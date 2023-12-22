Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $348.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

