Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.68, but opened at $93.74. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hub Group shares last traded at $92.91, with a volume of 35,656 shares changing hands.
HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hub Group from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
