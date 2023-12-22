Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $40.41. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 573,353 shares.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,602,578. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,525 shares in the company, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,748,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,467,000 after buying an additional 2,494,678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 6,108.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

