Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $422,083.48 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $422,083.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,499,413.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $285,376.28.
Samsara Price Performance
Shares of IOT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $36.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.