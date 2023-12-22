Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $422,083.48 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $422,083.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,499,413.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Chadwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $285,376.28.

Shares of IOT opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $36.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

