Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $464,842.24 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,228,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05.

Shares of SNAP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

