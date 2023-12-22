Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Sells $625,064.16 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.43 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

