Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($40,470.47).
Insig AI Stock Performance
Insig AI stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.52. Insig AI Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of -0.40.
Insig AI Company Profile
