Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Richard Bernstein Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($40,470.47).

Insig AI Stock Performance

Insig AI stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.52. Insig AI Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.89 and a beta of -0.40.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

