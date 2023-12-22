Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $238.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.33.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $218.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86. Insulet has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

