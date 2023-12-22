International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 178.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $348.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

