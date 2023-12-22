Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 131.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 93,090 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,195,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PSR opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.41 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

