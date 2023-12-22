Investors Buy Large Volume of Bausch Health Companies Call Options (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 14,409 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 93% compared to the average daily volume of 7,449 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bausch Health Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 338,624 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.