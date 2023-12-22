Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 38,278 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 26,267 call options.

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 15.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after purchasing an additional 238,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nomura raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.94.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

