Iris Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,846 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,081 call options.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.68 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

