Iris Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,846 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,081 call options.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $7.68 on Friday. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Iris Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Iris Energy by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 53,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
