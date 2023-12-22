iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 16,110 put options on the company. This is an increase of 811% compared to the average daily volume of 1,769 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

