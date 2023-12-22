iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

