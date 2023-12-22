ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ITT traded as high as $117.14 and last traded at $116.81, with a volume of 6315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Get ITT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.11.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.