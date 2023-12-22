Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 1,796 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $256.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.85 and its 200-day moving average is $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.39 and a 52 week high of $260.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

