John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $102.22 and last traded at $102.37. 28,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 66,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.69.

Specifically, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,088.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

