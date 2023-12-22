Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.93 Per Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report released on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.93 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $372.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,825,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,627,000 after buying an additional 10,724,110 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 161,420.2% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 141,974.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,750,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,612 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.