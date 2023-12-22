Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.