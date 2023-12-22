Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $154.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

