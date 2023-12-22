Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,763,000 after buying an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 149,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

