Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 328,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $154.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

