Joshua Isner Sells 1,956 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Joshua Isner sold 1,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $321,440.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $59,898.80.

On Monday, October 2nd, Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $256.84 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.39 and a 12 month high of $260.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after acquiring an additional 161,868 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after acquiring an additional 538,119 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

