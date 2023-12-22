JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 129,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $169.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.