JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 129,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 463,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $484.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $169.41.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
