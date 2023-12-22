JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stake Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 260,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

