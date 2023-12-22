Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Alexander Hambro Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,425 ($119.20), for a total value of £141,375 ($178,797.27).

Alexander Hambro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,925 ($112.87), for a total value of £89,250 ($112,874.67).

JDG opened at GBX 9,480 ($119.89) on Friday. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,300 ($92.32) and a 12 month high of £103.50 ($130.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £627.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,236.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,671.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,997.59.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

