jvl associates llc Has $9.14 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

jvl associates llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.7% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 145,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 87,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

