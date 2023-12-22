Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $489.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

