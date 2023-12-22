Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) versus Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Financial Contrast

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Highwoods Properties and Keppel DC REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highwoods Properties 1 5 1 0 2.00 Keppel DC REIT 1 0 0 0 1.00

Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highwoods Properties $828.93 million 2.91 $159.06 million $1.29 17.71 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Highwoods Properties and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highwoods Properties 16.54% 5.66% 2.29% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Keppel DC REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders.

About Keppel DC REIT

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy. Keppel DC REIT's investments comprise an optimal mix of colocation, fully-fitted and shell and core assets, as well as debt securities issued by NetCo which holds network assets9 , thereby reinforcing the diversity and resiliency of its portfolio. Keppel DC REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. (the Manager) and is sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

