KeyCorp Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report issued on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $61.49 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,353,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,719,019,000 after buying an additional 2,067,098 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 307.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 103,651 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 617,113 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 160,129 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.