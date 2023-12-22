Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

LARK stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,840 shares of company stock worth $110,663. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

