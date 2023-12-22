Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
LTRPA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
