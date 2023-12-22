Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

LTRPA opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,323 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.