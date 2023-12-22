Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Given Underperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.42 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of -0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,163.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

