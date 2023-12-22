LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.43 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

