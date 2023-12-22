London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand Sells 50,556 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.29), for a total transaction of £5,168,339.88 ($6,536,410.62).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 5th, Martin Brand sold 37,329 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £101.23 ($128.03), for a total transaction of £3,778,814.67 ($4,779,075.09).
  • On Thursday, November 23rd, Martin Brand bought 37,329 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £101.23 ($128.03) per share, with a total value of £3,778,814.67 ($4,779,075.09).

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 9,256 ($117.06) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,713.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,062 ($89.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,438 ($119.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,663.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,432.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £102 ($129.00) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.47) to £104 ($131.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($126.47) to £105 ($132.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £100.44 ($127.03).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

