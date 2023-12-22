Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) vs. American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Financial Contrast

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 11.08% 7.30% 4.70% American Lithium N/A -20.05% -19.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lundin Mining and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 2 2 8 0 2.50 American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Lundin Mining presently has a consensus target price of $12.08, indicating a potential upside of 47.03%. American Lithium has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

This table compares Lundin Mining and American Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.04 billion 2.09 $426.85 million $0.46 17.87 American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.14) -8.86

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.