LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,484 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $155.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

