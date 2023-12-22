Marotta Asset Management Buys 355 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $101.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

