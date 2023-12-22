Marvell Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 53,716 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 37,282 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.7 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

