Matthew A. Oakeshott Sells 560,000 Shares of Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott sold 560,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £1,092,000 ($1,381,054.76).

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Up 1.8 %

VIP stock opened at GBX 196.50 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.06 million, a PE ratio of -357.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.99. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 12 month low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($2.90).

Get Value and Indexed Property Income alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s payout ratio is -2,363.64%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.