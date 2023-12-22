Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $153.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

