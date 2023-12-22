MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

