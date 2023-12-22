Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.61.

Shares of MU opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

