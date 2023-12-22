Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 12659873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,218,843. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

